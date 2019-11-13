With music and fashion collaborations becoming the new norm, the latest to announce their partnership is Forever 21 and CNCO. Cue the applause! The fast-fashion retailer has tapped the five-member boy band which includes Christopher Vélez, Richard Camacho, Zabdiel De Jesús, Joel Pimentel and Erick Brian Colón, for a 21-piece capsule collection launching on Wednesday, November 13. The assortment is available in Forever 21 stores in the U.S., Latin America and online, and it includes ready-to-wear pieces such as graphic t-shirts, sweatshirts, denim jackets and accessories for men and women.

©@forever21 Richard Camacho rocks F21 x CNCO

Falling under the retailer’s budget-friendly approach, all pieces range between $4.99 and $39.99 and feature all members of the Latin American group with concert, newspaper print tops, world tour merchandise-inspired graphics and the band’s logo. “This exclusive collection is a fashion forward take on ‘traditional tour merch’ style pieces,” said Forever 21 executive vice president Linda Chang.

“Each garment was designed one-on-one with the band members and features dynamic details and graphics. With a variety of styles ranging from trendy fleece hookups to a newspaper printed bodysuit, there’s something for everyone.”

©@forever21 Forever 21 x CNCO features world tour-inspired artwork

Excited about their latest achievement, the singers of Me Vuelvo Loco took to their social media to share the news with a photo of the fab five rocking the F21 x CNCO collection. “We’re so excited to announce our collection with @forever21 available now!!!” They wrote. “We are super grateful to be able to have this collaboration and our own line! We hope you guys like it! #F21xCNCO”