The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are nearing the end of their royal tour in Africa, but Meghan Markle continues wowing with her looks. On October 1, the 38-year-old arrived at the University of Johannesburg showcasing her chic and timeless style in a camel-toned, sleeveless trench dress by Banana Republic. The Double-Breasted Trench Dress as it’s called on their website retails for $139 and of course, like most pieces, the Duchess wears, almost all sizes are sold out. However, it’s also available in an impeccable warm white.

©Getty Images The Duchess opted for a double-breasted trench-inspired dress by Banana Republic

The belted number features a point collar, welt front pockets and we can already envision it layered over a mock neck top and teamed with slouchy boots for a fall-ready refresh. Prince Harry’s wife kept the look neutral by pairing it with essential suede pumps, her go-to shoe. Beauty-wise, Archie Harrison’s mom wore her long glossy locks down in loose waves and kept her makeup radiant with a glowy bronze beauty look.

Last week, the brunette beauty slipped into another utilitarian look, an olive green full-length dress by Staud ($325) that’s currently available to pre-order. Similar to the Banana Republic number, the dress has a button-down front and belted silhouette – perfect for the new season!



©Getty Images Meaghan wore the Millie dress by Staud, available for pre-order

During her visit in Johannesburg, the former Suits star attended a round-table discussion with the Association of Commonwealth Universities of which she is a patron. Meghan discussed the challenges met with women in higher education with students.

