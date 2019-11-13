Forever 21 launches new collection with CNCO, and we need each and every item

With music and fashion collaborations becoming the new norm, the latest to announce their partnership is Forever 21 and CNCO. Cue the applause! The fast-fashion retailer has tapped the five-member boy band which includes Christopher Vélez, Richard Camacho, Zabdiel De Jesús, Joel Pimentel and Erick Brian Colón, for a 21-piece capsule collection launching on Wednesday, November 13. The assortment is available in Forever 21 stores in the U.S., Latin America and online, and it includes ready-to-wear pieces such as graphic t-shirts, sweatshirts, denim jackets and accessories for men and women.

Richard Camacho rocks F21 x CNCO

Falling under the retailer’s budget-friendly approach, all pieces range between $4.99 and $39.99 and feature all members of the Latin American group with concert, newspaper print tops, world tour merchandise-inspired graphics and the band’s logo. “This exclusive collection is a fashion forward take on ‘traditional tour merch’ style pieces,” said Forever 21 executive vice president Linda Chang.

“Each garment was designed one-on-one with the band members and features dynamic details and graphics. With a variety of styles ranging from trendy fleece hookups to a newspaper printed bodysuit, there’s something for everyone.”

Forever 21 x CNCO features world tour-inspired artwork

Excited about their latest achievement, the singers of Me Vuelvo Loco took to their social media to share the news with a photo of the fab five rocking the F21 x CNCO collection. “We’re so excited to announce our collection with @forever21 available now!!!” They wrote. “We are super grateful to be able to have this collaboration and our own line! We hope you guys like it! #F21xCNCO”

In a statement, the musicians explained, “This partnership means a lot to us, because we’ve been following and wearing Forever 21 for a long time. To be able to collab with them on our own line and them be open to our ideas and culture is super cool. We’re very honored and thankful, and we really hope people like it!”