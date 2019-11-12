Queen Letizia rocks fall’s biggest trend in Cuba

The Spanish royal family has touched down in Cuba and, as per usual, Queen Letizia gave a lesson on traveling in style. On Tuesday, November 12, the ever-so-stylish royal and her husband King Felipe stepped down from a private jet where we can see Her Majesty is ready for what the evening has to offer wearing a zebra-printed midi shirt dress by Boss ($595). The belted number is described to be made of Italian twill, and aside from having a statement print, it means business.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia arrived to Cuba

The 47-year-old added pops of color to her black and white ensemble and accessorized with a bright pink handbag by Carolina Herrera and satin slingbacks in a deep raspberry hue, also by the iconic Venezuelan designer.

Letizia opted for a statement dress by Boss

Like most fashion mavens, Letizia is also feeling the power of animal prints which has gone from being a trend to an actual staple in fashionistas’ wardrobes. Ahead of their trip to La Habana, the former journalist stepped out to the Princess of Girona Awards’ workshops with her husband and daughters Princess Leonor, 14, and Infanta Sofía, 12, donning a similar style except for the obvious leopard print. It appears she even wore the same pair of Carolina Herrera steppers she rocked upon their arrival to Cuba.

Just as she descended from the aircraft in style, the mom-of-two also departed for Cuba en vogue wearing a sophisticated get-up we’re looking to copy this season. Letizia’s look consisted of tailored black trousers, a turtleneck, and a double-breasted houndstooth blazer, which was the true star of her outfit. She teamed her boss look with dark accessories to match including a large clutch and pointy-toe pumps.

Surely, there are several more looks to covet from the Queen’s stay in Cuba, stay tuned!