Less is more. And Penélope Cruz was the living proof of the famous saying when she attended the premiere of her latest movie, Wasp Network at the New York Film Festival. With her luscious brown locks down and loose, very natural makeup and just gold hoop earrings as accessories, the Spanish actress gave a master class in style in a stunning metallic design created by Chanel.

The strapless gown, featuring a corset-style bodice and gold and silver applique, made Penelope shine on the red carpet like the brightest star in the sky. For the past few weeks, the 45-year-old has been promoting her new film, Wasp Network, and with each appearance, she has dazzled media as well and followers with her exquisite fashion choices. During her attendance at the Venice Film Festival, Penélope showcased two incredible Ralph & Russo creations, but for the movie premiere in New York, she went back to her go-to brand Chanel - which she has represented as an ambassador - with excellent results.

©@penelopecruz Penélope posing with the producer Rodrigo Teixeira, co-stars Walter Moura and Edgar Ramirez and director Olivier Assayas



The actress was joined by co-star Edgar Ramírez, very smart in a grey suit, who already worked with Penélope in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Earlier in the day, they both attended a press conference where they explained how hard they had to work to tell the story, especially Penélope, who received training for months in order to master the Cuban accent. “I love accents, but this is one of my favourites, not easy though!,” she said about the challenges she had to face while shooting.



The cast is completed by Wagner Moura (Narcos), Gael García Bernal (Coco) and Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2019), stellar names for a stellar plot based on the story of five Cuban citizens imprisoned by the US on charges of espionage and murder.

