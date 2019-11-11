Kate Middleton is one royal who doesn’t disappoint when it comes to her fashion and beauty choices. Whether she’s donning an affordable floral dress or sporting a gorgeous blow out, the Duchess of Cambridge always looks her best. One of her most talked about accessories this year was a velvet red headband she put on for baby Archie Harrison’s christening in July. The design by Juliette Botterill Millinery made headlines after the family portrait was released, making loyal royal fans running to snatch a lookalike. Good news—the highly-coveted accessory is now available to purchase, so grab your wallets!

©GettyImages Kate Middleton’s red velvet headband is now for sale

The velvet plaited design is available in four colors—red, black, navy and emerald—and made with silk abaca straw, giving the piece a smooth finish. It also comes with a hat elastic in your choice of hair color in order for the headband to firmly grip onto your head.

©Juliette Botterill Millinery The Juliette Botterill Millinery headband is retailing for $437

Kate’s choice of headband is currently retailing for $437 online, but if that’s going to break your bank, don’t fret! British online retailer ASOS is selling a lookalike for just $19!