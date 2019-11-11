Queen Letizia looks flawless in red getup during South Korea trip

Queen Letizia wore a red haute look this week! During her two-day trip to South Korea, the Spanish royal and her husband King Felipe VI attended important meetings with members of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency to discuss the state’s economy as well as its trading links with Spain. For the occasion, Queen Letizia wore a chic and sophisticated outfit.

©Getty Images Queen Letizia looked stunning in a red leather skirt during her trip to South Korea

The 46-year-old royal, who has become a style icon over the years, did not disappoint with her fashion choices. She paired a white blouse with puffed sleeves and lace detailing with a red leather skirt. The brunette beauty styled her bloused by tucking it in the knee-length skirt.

During their visit, both Letizia and Felipe were appointed as honorary citizens in a special ceremony in the Soul City Hall that saw the King of Spain being given medals that represented their honorary citizenship. Queen Letizia looked gorgeous in a closeup beauty shot where loyal royal fans can see she had her makeup match her outfit with a burgundy-colored eyeshadow, maroon lips and tear drop earrings that included a red stone.