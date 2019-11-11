Selena Gomez nailed her most recent look. The 27-year-old attended friend and frequent collaborator, Julia Michaels ‘90s Prom-themed party and showed up and showed out. In a picture, posted by her friend Raquel Stevens, fans got a look at the Lose You to Love Me singer’s complete outfit. For the occasion, Selena wore a long black slip dress, a choker and a chunky heeled shoe.

©@selenagomez Selena nailed her look for the ‘90s-themed bash

The Wolves singer took her attire to the next level with her glam hair. Channeling one of the biggest trends to come out of the decade, the Look at Her Now singer wore her hair in a posh updo with pieces of her hair curled and falling down to the side. For her makeup, Selena went for a neon pink eye shadow and winged eyeliner. The pop star completed her glam with a matching pink lip and nails.

©@selenagomez The Look at Her Now singer put her glam on display

Before heading to the bash, Selena shared a close of up her look with fans via her stories. “90s night..” she captioned the picture. Selena’s latest look comes after she hit the carpet with her little sister Gracie Teefy in a standout ensemble. Selena and her baby sis were quite the adorable (and matching) duo when they appeared on the carpet for Frozen 2 donning matching Princess-inspired ensembles.