Eva Longoria gives fans a sneak peek of ‘Coco’ live rehearsal - see the pics!

Eva Longoria is gearing up for a major appearance. The 44-year-old actress is set to host a live production of the animated film Coco at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The two-night event—November 8 and 9—will feature a star-studded list of talent that are bringing the beloved film to life. Ahead of the first show on Thursday, the Desperate Housewives alum took to social media to give fans a sneak peek of her festive outfit as she preps for the show.

Eva Longoria shared a behind-the-scenes look of Coco live

"Oh my god. You guys don’t even know where I am,” she squealed into the camera on her story. “I’m at the Hollywood Bowl, I’m on stage with Benjamin Bratt.” The actress then points the video to Benjamin who is co-hosting the live event with Eva. The actor, who plays Ernesto de la Cruz in the animated movie, took a moment to speak to Eva’s fans. “What’s happening mi Gente,” he asked into the camera. “We are here tonight rehearsing for the big live Coco show.

In the video, Eva is wearing a sweater with her hair held up with clips as she’s getting ready for the big night. The best part of her look, however, is the oversized colorful earrings inspired by the movie. As a host of the show, it’s no surprise that Eva will probably be donning Coco-inspired wardrobe. “I just got chills walking on this stage,” she explains to her fans. “I’ve never been on this stage. Ah, I’m so excited!”

The actress also shared a picture of her and Benjamin dressed to the nines and ready for the show. He is wearing a dapper suit, while she’s wearing a red hot gown. “Hosting with this handsome man,” she captioned the photo.

The actress is co-hosting the event with Coco star Benjamin Bratt

The live-to-film concert experience will feature a full orchestra that will perform the film’s songs, including The World Es Mi Familia and Remember Me as fans watch the movie on the Hollywood Bowl’s big screen. And the hosts aren’t the only ones who are dressing up for the occasion—fans are also encouraged to wear their best Day of the Dead costumes for the celebration.