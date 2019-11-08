Cardi B’s daughter Kulture rocks a $420 Gucci fanny pack and you’re gonna want it

If there’s anyone you should be following for high fashion inspo, it’s Cardi B’s one-year-old daughter Kulture, who at an early age already has an impressive designer wardrobe than most of us ever will. The latest thing to covet from Kulture’s closet is an adorable fanny pack by Gucci called the Children’s GG Ranch Belt, which retails for a cool $420. Her tiny bag is the GG Supreme Ranch print that features bright and colorful horses, cowboy boots, stars, horseshoes, and four-leave clovers, which add a playful twist to the classic monogram.

Kulture rocks the cutest Gucci fanny pack ($420)

The elevated fanny pack is available in two other prints: a quirky smiling plants graphic and a groovy mushrooms and flowers print in rich, bold colors. But that’s not all! Proud of her styling skills, the 27-year-old rapper took to her social media to share her mini me’s full Gucci ensemble.

Next to a boomerang of Kulture rocking the Baby Zip up sweatshirt with Flora print ($490) and the matching Baby Jogging Pants ($195), the I Like It rapper wrote, “Mom life, I’m about that! Styled by Mommy.” Her sneakers and headband also showed to be Gucci with the label’s traditional Web details.

Cardi loves twinning moments with her one and only

With Cardi showing off her baby girl’s high-fashion outfits on social media every chance she gets, we’ve come to realize the Rodeo rapper is an excellent stylist for toddlers, and perhaps others should follow suit. Looks of fashion’s past include Kulture, who she shares with husband Offset, in head-to-toe Chanel get-ups, custom Moschino by Jeremy Scott, as well as more full-on Gucci ensembles.

Moreover, the New York-born Dominican star is always here for a matching mother-daughter moment. In the past, Cardi and Kulture have had epic twinning moments on numerous occasions with everything from furry Ugg slippers to colorful birthday outfits, and surely there are many more to come!