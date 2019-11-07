‘Euphoria’s’ Alexa Demie says she’s working on a 'full-fledged fashion empire'

You don’t have to be a watcher of HBO’s teen drama Euphoria to know Alexa Demie. With over one-million followers on social media, the 24-year-old rising star has garnered a fan base, who can’t get enough of her covetable style and copy-worthy beauty looks. Although her rise to fame is credited to playing the role of Maddy Perez, Alexa has a multitude of talents just waiting to be unveiled. In an interview with WhoWhatWear.com, the Mexican-American beauty revealed she’s already working on “a full-fledged fashion empire.”

She continued, “I love fashion… it’s a part of my journey and part of the empire I want to create.” It’s evident the young actress has a special way with clothes and how she styles herself, which explains why she’s taken matters into her own hands. “It’s something I’m actively working on that you’ll see soon enough,” she told the publication. “Rather than waiting around to get picked as the face of an established brand, it’s like, why not create your own?”

In her interview we learned that she’s the daughter of a makeup artist and that her interests in fashion and beauty developed way ahead of Euphoria. “I literally grew up with every fashion magazine flooding our house,” she shared. At 17, her entrepreneurial spirit drove her to dip into a sunglass business that grabbed attention from stars like Jennifer Lopez and Nicki Minaj.

Earlier this year, the Latina actress starred in Rodarte’s stunning whimsical Spring 2020 lookbook alongside fellow Mexicana, Yalitza Aparicio. Previously, the Waves actress fearlessly posed for the camera for yet another fashion moment inside Vogue Mexico, where she modeled a series of haute couture looks and opened up about how her Latin roots motivate her.

There’s no telling when her fashion line will be available, but there’s no doubt we’ll be first in line!