Lin-Manuel Miranda lands most fashionable role yet with Meryl Streep

From the Broadway stage to the ionic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Lin-Manuel Miranda has been announced as one of the co-chairs for the 2020 Costume Institute Benefit. The Hamilton alum will take on the prestigious role alongside Oscar winner Meryl Streep, who will be attending the Met Gala for the first time, as well as Nicolas Ghesquière, Emma Stone, and Anna Wintour.

Lin-Manuel Miranda will serve as one of the co-chairs for the 2020 Met Gala

In addition to the news of the co-chairs, the theme for next year’s star-studded event has been revealed to be “About Time: Fashion and Duration.” Andrew Bolton, curator of Costume Institute, described the theme to Vogue as “a reimagining of fashion history that’s fragmented, discontinuous, and heterogeneous.” The forthcoming exhibition was inspired by the 1992 Sally Potter film Orlando, which was based on the novel by Virginia Woolf. In a press release, Max Hollein, director of the Met, said the exhibition “will consider the ephemeral nature of fashion, employing flashbacks and fast-forwards to reveal how it can be both linear and cyclical.”

MORE: Relive the most extravagant looks from the 2019 Met Gala

The Tony winner joked if he can go as Alexander Hamilton

Lin-Manuel took to social media to share the news, writing, “What if I told you I figured out a way to support The Met WITHOUT having to figure out what to wear, because this way I just shake everyone’s fabulously dressed hands on the way in.” The actor jokingly asked his followers, “Cannnn I dress like zombie Hamilton.” One fan reminded the Hollywood star that the event is the “ONE time to flex on the fashion industry PLEASE don’t mess this up,” to which Lin replied, “Honestly, your collective concern over my sartorial choices has made my day, off to re-evaluate my whole life byyyyyeeeee.”