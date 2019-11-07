Why the pleated skirt is the celebs' favorite trend this fall

In 1909, fashion designer Mariano Fortuny created the Greek-inspired Delphos dress. Made of silk satin, it stood out not only for its impeccable lines but also its delicate pleats. In addition to being an iconic design, it is considered to be the first one to incorporate the technique of repeatedly folding the fabric in the same direction to achieve the characteristic pleats that give it that inimitable delicacy. More than a century later, pleated skirts rule once more and we couldn't be more thrilled.

RELATED: Fans are obsessing over Britney Spears' summer dress

Selena Gomez and Victoria Beckham feeling fabulous in pleated skirts

Pleated skirt: Tips to wear it this fall

Dior, Joseph and Valentino are just a few of the fashion houses bringing pleated skirts back, especially in midi-length, high-waisted and medium-volume. And if that wasn't enough, the range of pastel or very bright dusty neutral colors enhances the romantic vibe. Selena Gomez and Victoria Beckham have already been seduced by the hypnotic sway of a pleated skirt, teaming them with crop-tops sweaters or masculine shirts.

Blogger Aimee Song perfectly combines her skirt with a menswear-inspired blazer. Picture perfect!

Transform your look from day to night with the right accessories

Take a look at famous blogger Aimee Song, whose evasé-cut skirt in light pink creates a bold look that easily transitions from street to office to important event by teaming it with the right accessories. For a street-style vibe, a more solid blazer and belt, wear a nice metallic top under for the night, and you are ready for all challenges!

Marion Cotillard turned into a Greek goddess with her skirt, and rock chic Chiara Ferragni

Asymmetrical + contrast = charm!

Influencer Chiara Ferragni didn't waste any time adding pleated skirts to her daywear, adding rock 'n' roll notes and showing how versatile they can be. By contrast, Oscar-winner Marion Cotillard leans towards classic aesthetics, wearing this pure white design with asymmetrical lines, highlighting the signature ethereal sophistication of these garments.

RELATED: Royal first: Meghan Markle wears a denim jacket to official engagement in Cape Town