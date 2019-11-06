When it comes to shoes, Cinderella’s glass slippers pretty much take the crown. However, Queen Maxima’s latest sparkling footwear might have just dethroned the Disney Princess. The Dutch royal stepped out on Monday, November 4, wearing a dazzling pair of heels that give Cinderella’s famous shoes a run for their money.

©GettyImages Queen Maxima dazzled in a pair of embellished heels

For her appearance at the Prince Bernhard Culture Foundation award ceremony in Amsterdam, Maxima turned to Kate Middleton-loved shoe brand Gianvito Rossi. The 48-year-old royal wore the designer’s “Raina” pumps. The praline pink suede and nude organza shoe, which retails for $2,395, is designed with Swarovski crystals. Gianvito Rossi describes the footwear as “a true Cinderella shoe.”

Maxima teamed the embellished slippers with a matching colored blouse that featured a bow collar, as well as a midi skirt with embroidered lines. The Queen accessorized her monochrome ensemble with a nude clutch. To highlight the bow of her blouse, the mom of three swept her hair into an elegant updo. Maxima was accompanied to the event on Monday in Amsterdam by her mother-in-law, former Queen Beatrix.

©GettyImages The Dutch royal stepped out with her mother-in-law on November 4

While the Latina royal looked pretty in pink for the outing, King Willem-Alexander’s 81-year-old mother opted for a blue floral printed dress and a black shawl. Maxima was on hand to present the 2019 Prince Bernhard Culture Fund Prize to Vereniging De Hollandsche Molen—a Dutch organization that helps preserve and restore windmills in The Netherlands.