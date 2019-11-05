Jessica Alba stars in La Familia Portrait series alongside other Mexican creatives

Opening Ceremony has debuted its Pre-Spring 2020 collection starring influential creatives in the Mexican community, including Jessica Alba, the ultimate dog-trainer (Dog Whisperer) Cesar Milan, Cassie Ventura (and her baby bump!) and more aspiring individuals. The Familia: A Portrait Series is part of OC’s Year of Mexico project in which their “main goal is to create a place that would hold our love for travel, art, and fashion.” The series shot by photographer Stefan Ruiz, whose work has been featured in Vogue and The New York Times Magazine, takes pride in spotlighting Mexican talent.

Actress and TV personality, Valentina, also stars in the series

On their social media, OC shared a photo of the Honest Company founder from the campaign and captioned it with, “As she puts it, she’s an “entrepreneur (forever), entertainer (sometimes), loyal friend (always), serious cuddler, terrible speller, self-taught, truth-seeking, boundary-pushing, outlier-oriented, future-facing, detail-obsessed, tequila-loving, Mexican-American, So-Cal native and ch••••• for real..”

In a statement, Opening Ceremony’s co-founder and creative director Humberto Leon said, "Throughout our lives, and particularly through our Year of Mexico project, we have been privileged enough to witness the breath of talent and soul that emanates from the Mexican community."

Jessica wears the Short Sleeve Crinkle Dress in powder blue

He continued, "In our current political climate, and at a most crucial time to celebrate diversity on both our home front and abroad, we decided to bring together friends new and old who pioneer conversation in the global cultural dialogue."

The collection itself is captivating with a mix of masculine and feminine silhouettes done in an array of noteworthy textures, including lace, ribbed cashmere, and quilt fabrics. Moreover, a number of knitwear selects stand out in lively pinks and bright crimson hues that pay homage to Mexico’s gorgeous landscapes.

What’s more, during the first week of its debut, 20% of sales will be donated to Fondo Semillas, a non-profit organization that supports women’s causes throughout Mexico and whose goal is to promote gender equality.