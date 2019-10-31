Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth had a twinning style moment

Stylish minds think alike! Queen Elizabeth and her granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton had a twinning fashion moment on separate occasions. In a undated photo published by HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! magazine, the 93-year-old monarch posed for a previously unseen portrait wearing a dress by her longtime aide and royal dressmaker Angela Kelly.

Queen Elizabeth posed for an informal portrait with her hands inside of her dress' pockets

Her Majesty beamed in the photo wearing the scoop neck dress with stockings and black heels. Aside from the dress’ pockets, the chic number is a dead ringer for a piece that the Duchess of Cambridge wore back in 2018.

MORE: This might be our favorite Kate Middleton tiara moment ever

Last year, Kate stepped out in a bespoke Alexander McQueen boucle tweed dress during her royal visit to Sweden. At the time, the Duchess was pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis. Like Her Majesty, Prince William’s wife teamed the dress with matte stockings for her engagements in Stockholm. Though instead of black heels, Kate opted for her burgundy leather Tod's pumps with fringes.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a similar dress in 2018 during her royal visit to Sweden

The new photo of the Queen is featured in Angela’s book, In The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen. Unlike Her Majesty’s traditional portraits, this picture shows the royal in an informal stance. According to Angela, it has been the monarch’s “secret wish” to be photographed informally. Recalling how the Queen’s pocket pose came to fruition, Angela said, “The Queen looked at me in amazement as I asked whether she knew the potential implications of the photographs,” adding, “She didn’t take long to answer: yes, she would do it and, yes, she was sure.”

“Her Majesty took her position in front of the lens and started striking a series of poses, slipping her hands in and out of her pockets and placing them onto her hips, mimicking the stances of a professional model,” Angela continued, noting that the Queen was a “natural.” We’d have to agree!