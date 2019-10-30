Queen Maxima wears ultra rare Cartier elephant bracelet at glam premiere

It was an eventful evening for Queen Maxima and her husband King Willem-Alexander, who on October 28, stepped out to the premiere of Galapagos: Hope for the Future at the Pathé Tuschinski theatre in Amsterdam. Looking glam and sophisticated as ever on the blue carpet, the Queen of Netherlands had all eyes on her while merging two of the holidays' most prominent textures: velvet and sequins. Nonetheless, what stood out to royal watchers the most was her rare gold elephant bracelet by Cartier.

Queen Maxima was a stunner on the blue carpet

The piece is strikingly beautiful in 18K yellow gold and belongs to the Khandy collection by Cartier. It’s composed of 11 elephant figures linked to one another and varying in style and size. Each of them contains a tsavorite stone as the eyes. Aside from being visually appealing, the bracelet is highly coveted as it appears to be a rare vintage item. The gilded stunner has been sold out for a very long time and is only available through auctions or certain jewelers.

What’s more, there is word that it might have been part of Queen Juliana’s collection, for her husband Prince Bernhard loved elephants and often presented her with such gifts. After she passed, Princess Christina was the heir of many of her precious belongings, which is why Maxima’s bracelet is considered to be a family treasure.

Maxima’s bracelet belongs to the Khandy collection by Cartier

As for her outfit, the tiny green details from her bracelet coordinated perfectly with her wide-leg sparkly pants. The Argentine royal paired them with a V-neck velvet wrap top featuring a draping detail on her left shoulder, and like her pants is believed to be by one of her favorite brands, Natan.

She completed her look with dark accessories, including black heels and a small satin clutch. Her ultra-sparkly chandelier earrings were the final touch for the special outing.