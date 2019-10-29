Serena Williams trusts Meghan Markle's go-to shoe designer for her boss look

Tennis superstar Serena Williams took a cue from bestie Meghan Markle when she wore one of the Duchess’ favorite shoe brands, Sarah Flint. For her appearance at the Forbes Under 30 Summit on Monday, October 28, the pro-athlete opted for the Sophia boots in black suede, and teamed them with a chic plaid suit from her own clothing label, Serena. In line with the season’s cooler temperatures, Serena’s fall-ready ankle boot features a rounded pointed toe, folded asymmetrical details and chic, timeless appeal.

Serena appeared at the Forbes Under 30 summit in Detroit, Michigan

The NYC-based designer is known for essential footwear made for woman on-the-go, who are drawn to easy, sophisticated style, so it comes as no surprise she trusted in Meghan’s go-to shoe designer. Prince Harry’s wife is especially a fan of the Lily Flat and Emma pump – both of which she’s been spotted wearing numerous times.

Speaking to our sister publication, HELLO! Canada, Sarah shared, "Meghan has worn so many different styles, but I really love the way she wears our flats. Her cool, classic look goes so well with little pointy toe flats!" The celebrity shoe designer has also made note of the “Meghan Effect” as every time the mom-of-one steps out in one of her designs, there’s an increase in sales leading some styles to even sell out.

Serena stepped out in the Sophia boots by Sarah Flint

As one of the Duchess of Sussex’ closets friends we can see why Serena would turn to Sarah Flint to complete her boss-approved look. Wearing the Alicia Plaid Cropped Jacket and Matching Utility Pant from her collection, the six-time US Open champion talked all things fashion, business, tennis and motherhood at the three-day summit held in Detroit, Michigan.

The tennis champ talked all things fashion, tennis and motherhood during her appearance

And speaking of motherhood, the 38-year-old mom-of-one took twinning with her adorable two-year-old daughter Olympia to another level when she slipped into a star tutu skirt to match her daughter’s. "We love twinning so much, I slipped into the star tutu skirt from @rocketsofawesome to match hers!" she wrote. "What can I say I’m a kid at heart."