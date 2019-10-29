Sofia Carson stops the traffic in Versace while in Rome

When in Rome, wear Versace! At least that’s how Sofia Carson does it with her latest social media posts. Wearing a bold and vivid outfit featuring the famed Italian label, the Descendants 3 star took to her social media to share a slew of snaps looking gorgeous as ever while referencing the coming of age Disney film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie, with some of her captions. “Hey now!” she wrote next to a photo of her standing fierce on the steps of a church.

Sofia Carson appeared fierce in head-to-toe Versace in Rome

The next shot shows Sofia from behind and slightly turned to face at the camera while she makes her way through the city’s romantic, cobblestoned streets. Next to the pic, she captioned, “Sing to me Paolo,” another famous quote from the 2003 Disney flick. The third photo shows the A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits actress all smiles in a candid and fashionable moment.

The 26-year-old’s recent pics on her social media have become a source of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts as before these shots she appears clad in a stunning tulle dress for the Giambattista Valli x H&M fashion show. The Cielo Sin Fin singer slipped into the dramatic, red-hot number Kendall Jenner modeled and posed for photos with the designer himself as well as model Halima and Euphoria’s Alexa Demie.

Sofia is all smiles during her stylish photoshoot

There’s no question Sofia has a special place in her heart for fashion. In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, the Pretty Little Liars: the Perfectionists star explained, “It was incredible to me that she was a fashion designer, like the fashion girl of the series," she confessed of her character Ava Jalali. "So I worked very closely with our costume designer, Cameron, who was incredible, to kind of create Ava’s look. There’s definitely a lot of me in her. She’s very sophisticated, very chic and timeless. Everything that she wore, I’m dying to have in my closet,” she added.