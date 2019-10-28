Maluma makes bold fashion statement

It’s no secret that Maluma has a flair for fashion. The Colombian singer is always sharing his latest and greatest styles with his millions of fans on social media, but his recent post proved that the 25-year-old heartthrob is never one to back down from a daring fashion statement, whether it’s a neon green track suit or a gaudy, but totally cool monochromatic suit. In this case, it was a pair of white high-heeled (yes, high heel) boots.



©@maluma Maluma debuted a new look that featured heeled boots

In the post, the Mala Mía singer is sporting major swag. He’s posing in front of a black jet plane wearing a sleek outfit. A striped button down is tucked into a pair of dark pants and he’s wearing a pair of pointed sunnies while taking a call. However, it’s his shoes that really do the talking in this post. The white booties have a medium-sized heel that complete the outfit. “Bebe.. llego en 5,” he wrote alongside the picture, which translates to: “Baby.. arriving in 5.”

The boots and style are similar to fellow singer Harry Styles’ boots worn in the music video for Lights Up. Harry, who is dressed in a deep V-neck button down and slacks, had fans go crazy with his choice of shower, which included white leather high heel boots. Maluma, a style icon in his own right, is also slowly making heeled boots a trend for men. The singer might even bring his fashion to his character in the upcoming flick Marry Me, where he’ll star alongside Jennifer Lopez.