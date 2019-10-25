It’s no secret that Maluma has a flair for fashion. The Colombian singer is always sharing his latest and greatest styles with his millions of fans on social media, but his recent post proved that the 25-year-old heartthrob is never one to back down from a daring fashion statement, whether it’s a neon green track suit or a gaudy, but totally cool monochromatic suit. In this case, it was a pair of white high-heeled (yes, high heel) boots.

In the post, the Mala Mía singer is sporting major swag. He’s posing in front of a black jet plane wearing a sleek outfit. A striped button down is tucked into a pair of dark pants and he’s wearing a pair of pointed sunnies while taking a call. However, it’s his shoes that really do the talking in this post. The white booties have a medium-sized heel that complete the outfit. “Bebe.. llego en 5,” he wrote alongside the picture, which translates to: “Baby.. arriving in 5.”

The boots and style are similar to fellow singer Harry Styles’ boots worn in the music video for Lights Up. Harry, who is dressed in a deep V-neck button down and slacks, had fans go crazy with his choice of shower, which included white leather high heel boots. Maluma, a style icon in his own right, is also slowly making heeled boots a trend for men. The singer might even bring his fashion to his character in the upcoming flick Marry Me, where he’ll star alongside Jennifer Lopez.

The star previously opened up about getting to work on his first feature film with one of his idols. “Today I fulfilled a dream I had since I was little," he wrote on his first day on set. "Thank you, God. Thank you, life.”