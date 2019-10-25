H&M now gives you the option to shop in Spanish

Just like you can “cry in Spanish,” now you can shop in Spanish too thanks to H&M USA’s new Spanish version of their site. The Swedish retail giant announced all U.S.-based customers who prefer picking out fall basics and shopping trends in Spanish can now have access to the language preference with the ease of a single click. That means when you visit their main page where it allows you to choose your country, you can opt for United States (es).

In a statement, the CFO of H&M, Stefan Vos explained, "The H&M brand currently operates in 50 online markets, in 20 respective languages, so it was an easy decision to extend our site to our US Spanish speaking community of fashion fans.” We couldn’t agree more! The news comes at a befitting time just before the holiday shopping craze begins.

Aside from easing shopping for their fashion-obsessed, Spanish-dominant customers, throughout 2019, H&M has introduced a heap of fancy tech features to amplify (and simplify) their shoppers’ experience in a variety of ways.

The new tools include Find in Store, In-store Mode, Notify, Ship to store, and the product Sustainability tool which offers fans of the brand full transparency on where items are made, and the types of materials used.

H&M also invites customers to join their Member loyalty program, which offers a 10% welcome treat, free online returns, points for rewards and much more. And in other H&M news, the fast-fashion retailer is about to launch their collection in partnership with Giambattista Valli, out November 7.

Ahead of the big launch, they celebrated in big with a major runway show and party in Rome. The star-studded affair saw Sofia Carson,Kendall Jenner, Chiara Ferragni, and many more fashionistas, who were dressed to the nines in honor of Giambattista Valli x H&M.