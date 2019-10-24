Priyanka Chopra is already sporting this fall´s IT bag

Cube-shaped and small, like a little box of wonder. This is one of the handbags trends that will dominate the season. Its success was obvious on the runways of numerous winter shows, where these peculiar accessories completed the collections with originality and a touch of fun. One of the designers that mastered the trend was Oscar de la Renta.

The Dominican creator personified the cubic top-handle bags with beautiful, delicate prints that adapt to every style and taste, as well as being practical and chic. The charm of these super cute boxes is such that celebrities like Priyanka Chopra ar already wearing them, adding an original finishing touch to her looks.

These cube-shaped handbags dominated Oscar de la Renta’s runway show

For Oscar de la Renta's fashion show, Nick Jonas’ wife showed off the brand’s designs dressed in a signature item o of the brand, the Fringe Waist Dress. Her original look shined even brighter thanks to the striking accessory the actress chose, in this case, the model Alibi in gold, matching the metallic embellishments of Priyanka´s beautiful outfit.

The celebrity complemented her dress with a modern handbag by the same designer

SWEET LITTLE BOX

Louis Vuitton also included cube bags in its catalogue. The Bleecker Box is made of shiny Vernis leather, covered in the distinctive company’s monogram. It features a long leather handle that is removable and adjustable, which will allow you to use it as a handbag or a crossbody. Louis Vuitton ($3,150).

The Bleecker Box in monogram Vernis leather by Louis Vuitton

ROCK CUBE

If you’d like to wear one of these bags with an edgier look, but still elegantly, the Candy Boxy Ball Grab Bag by Topshop has the look of crocodile skin and a ball handle strap. Just like the previous bag it has a removable long strap so it can be worn as a crossbody. Nordstrom ($52).

Candy Boxy Ball Grab Bag with removable crossbody strap