Selena Gomez is a girl boss in a black power suit by Givenchy – get the look (for less)!

Selena Gomez is back in black – with new music and a girlboss power suit that is. On October 23, the internet lost it after almost five years since releasing Revival, the 27-year-old songstress debuted new music with her latest hit, Lose You to Love Me. Hours after fans listened to her song, Selena broke the internet yet again, this time with her sleek, we-mean-business-kind-of-look. As she left the headquarters of her record label Interscope, the superstar walked out in a luxe, all-black suit by Givenchy.

The songstress exuded sexy sophistication in a black suit by Givenchy

However, Selena took a much sexier approach by wearing the blazer ($2,865) sans a shirt, thus revealing a plunging neckline. The singer-actress teamed the double-breasted tuxedo jacket with matching tuxedo cigarette pants and accessorized with a dainty pearl choker and strappy heels. Selena completed her #OOTD with a chic white handbag.

And because we’re feeling Selena’s hot suit, we’ve compiled her look for (a lot) less in case you’re hoping to get your hands on her style without, you know, spending loads of $$$.

Selena added a pop of color with white accessories

See below for how you can channel Selena’s look – for less!

Vince Camuto Notch Collar Satin Blazer ($169), available at Nordstrom.com

This structured satin blazer by Vince Camuto ($169) offers the sophistication of Selena’s jacket at more than a fraction of the price. Wear yours without a shirt á la Selena and you’re set. You’re welcome!

Nice + Zoe The Perfect Pant ($128), available at Nordstrom.com

These aren’t called The Perfect Pants for no reason. The Nic + Zoe trousers ($128) pair perfectly with the blazer above to give you the singer’s monochrome essence.

Senso Roza Strappy Sandals ($230), available at Shopbop.com

The Roza Strappy sandals by Senso ($230) aren’t only perfect for channeling the brunette beauty’s look but are an essential style you can pair with just about anything.

Lacey Pearl Statement Necklace ($48), available at Baublebar

The former Wizards of Waverly Place star added a soft, ladylike touch to her clean-lines ensemble with a pearl choker. This one from Baublebar ($48) lends for a similar statement.

Tory Burch Chelsea Leather Shoulder Bag ($498) available at Bloomingdales.com

Along with her necklace, Selena added a pop of color with a white handbag featuring gold hardware. Take cover of the style with this glam yet timeless option from Tory Burch ($498).