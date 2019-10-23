The Levi’s x Star Wars collection is coming to a store near you

Get ready to get your Star Wars merch on! Levi’s and Star Wars fans will rejoice at the sight of the new Levi’s x Star Wars collection. In honor of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the famed denim company is launching a space-age assortment complete with space-inspired t-shirts, intergalactic jeans, galaxy printed hoodies, jean jackets and much more. The collection which is available in stores and online on November 1, merges fashion elements from the ‘70s and ‘80s with today’s modern-day style.

The Levi’s x Star Wars collection drops in stores and online on November 1

Many of the pieces feature the franchise’s most iconic characters including C3PO, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, R2-D2 and many more as well as famous quotes from films. And if you’re happy to show whether you’re team Luke or team Darth Vader (we won’t judge!), almost every piece in the collection is available in Light Side White or Dark Side Black.

On Monday, October 21, which was the late Carrie Fisher’s (Princess Leia) birthday, Disney dropped the trailer of the final installment of the Star Wars saga directed by J.J. Abrams as it comes to an end in December. The trailer was released in the evening during ESPN’s Monday Night Football. The upcoming film stars Carrie, Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Daisy Ridley (Rey) Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Kerri Russel (Zorri Bliss), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), Anthony Daniels (3CPO) and more.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20

The action-packed clip takes fans to an epic battle between the light and dark sides. "People keep telling me they know me," Ridley's character, Rey, says in the clip. "No one does." The trailer wraps with Luke Skywalker saying, “The force will be with you.” However, it’s Leia who gets the last word, adding, “Always.”

Don’t forget to mark your calendars as you’ll want to be one of the firsts to sport the Levi’s x Star Wars collection just in time for the movie’s release on December 20.