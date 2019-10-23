Kendall Jenner proves that retro is in style with tall boots inspired in the sixties

Fall has already started and with that starts the boots' season. Ahead of many others, Kendall Jenner is confirming, with one of her most recent outfits, that this season, the must-have item will be tall leather boots—in her case, from Jaquemus.

The fashionista impressed everyone who saw her walking down the street in Soho, New York, wearing a casual look that combined a tiny shirt dress, also in black, and to add contrast, a camel-colored leather moon bag. As usual, the top model gives us an indication of what will be trendy this season and you too can emulate her style.

Kendall Jenner smiles in New York wearing a retro-inspired outfit

Inspiration from the 60s

It’s obvious that the nostalgia for certain time periods is present in the minds—and closets—of designers and trendsetters. In fact, the 60s decade, and the Mod style in particular, are coming back even stronger than ever to seduce us all.

Short garments with simple silhouettes in a range of colors alternating between solid tones and geometric patterns, are set to be the new favorites for bringing back clothing options in an effective, ultra-feminine way.

RELATED: Comfortable or trendy? Slippers with socks, the new fashion trend among celebs

With a pair of knee-high cuffed or slouch boots you can join the latest fall fashion trends

Leather-effect boots

If you want to emulate Kendall, the first thing is to find a pair of tall boots, slightly slouchy or with a cuff at the knees and with a high heel that, literally, will elevate your outfit.

The high-heeled leather boots from Zara ($199) you see in the picture below are perfect for this. They are made from vegan leather and have a magnificent semi-shiny finish that is accentuated in black. The hems are very visible, beginning at the heel and extending all the way up to the top, giving them a unique touch.

With a pair of knee-high cuffed or slouch boots you can join the latest fall fashion trends

Show off your legs

Don´t you think boots are super sexy? Take a look at the Kashiana Boots from Vince Camuto, they cover the calves but they come exactly to an inch below the knees, showing off the muscles and making the legs look stylish overall.

These boots, thanks to the leather-effect, stand out for their lustrous patina, classic shape, and elegant color. With the stiletto heel and being pull-on, they’ll help improve your posture when you wear them (Revolve, $229).

Tall leather-effect boots are the new in-vogue footwear for creating feminine outfits

Retro mini dress

Make a good use of the last mild days before winter hits, it’s the time to wear short dresses with long sleeves and warm fabrics without coats that overpower the look. This is the idea from designers like Saint Laurent, Alberta Ferretti, and Balenciaga for the mid-season days. And with the Black Shirt Dress from Missguided ($36.99), you’ll be able to replicate not only Kendall’s look, but also the muses of the 60s' generation, like British supermodel Twiggy and actress Sharon Tate.

The solid color mini dresses are being worn this year with tall boots to give them a much more sensual twist

Let yourself fall in love with Mod fashion this fall and be daring with a dress and tall boots look like Kendall Jenner. This duo—without a doubt—will take over the street-style and can also be the excuse you’ve been waiting for to add a new pair of boots to your personal collection.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber say yes to print and lace slip dresses