Kate Middleton’s wardrobe during her time in Pakistan with her husband Prince William brought royal fans a slew of outfit inspiration. The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a number of covetable get-ups – including a sparkly green gown by Jenny Packham, a fall-ready midi skirt teamed with suede boots as well as more traditional pieces designed by Catherine Walker. But just when we thought we’d seen them all, it turns out the 37-year-old stepped out in yet another pretty look – a flora-printed periwinkle wrap dress by Ghost.

©JohnLewis.com Cate wore the Ghost Avery Wrap Dress to a private reception in Pakistan

It appears the mother-of-three wore the Avery dress to a private reception during their tour, but new photos have been released on social media showcasing Kate in the boho-chic number. The dress which retails for $252 at John Lewis & Partners is detailed as “featuring three mix-and-match floral prints across the wrap-effect bodice and tiered skirt, it is loaded with pretty frill detailing in georgette fabric.”

It should be noted though if you’re looking to channel Kate, all sizes are currently sold out! However, the dress she wore earlier this month when Radio 1’s Teen Heroes of 2019 visited the Duke and Duchess at Kensington Palace, is equally charming – and almost all sizes are available to shop.

©@kensingtonroyal The Duchess wore a “black and toffee” dress by L.K. Bennett

During the private event in which they met superstar Camila Cabello, Kate rocked the Gabrielle Coral Print Midi dress by L.K. Bennett, one that flattered her perfectly as the black and coppery pattern had a coordinating effect with her hair. The feminine design is composed of a mini V-neck, ruching down the front and an exaggerated tuck detail at the shoulders.