Cardi B’s daughter is a young style queen in the making - see her looks

Baby Kulture is following in her mamá’s Christian Louboutin heels. New York-born Dominican rapper and all around personality, Cardi B is known for her one-of-a-kind high fashion and trendsetting style. It’s no surprise to anyone that her one-year-old daughter with Atlanta-born rapper Offset (one third of the rap group Migos) is following suit. The spunky baby girl can be seen sporting the latest designer threads in high fashion baby wear making all toddlers want to wobble in suit.

The Bodak Yellow rapper takes to social media every chance she gets to show off her precious little girl’s killer outfits (is it possible to get FOMO from a baby’s outfit? Asking for a friend). Kulture can be seen wearing the latest in Chanel fashion from head-to-toe or sporting an ultra adorable Gucci sweatsuit wearing a security detail worthy amount of jewels around her tiny neck. One cannot deny that the girl has got some major style and that she clearly gets it from her momma.

Kulture likes to rock the latest designs just like her proud mom Cardi B

Recently, it was announced that Cardi will be getting together with Miley Cyrus and Camila Cabello’s señorito Shawn Mendes and collaborating on some new music. We are sure that the Dominican rapper will bring her signature flair to the song and bring the Latinx heat like many of her other collaborations like her hit song with J Balvin and Bad BunnyI Like It.