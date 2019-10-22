Jennifer Lawrence is an award-winning actress who dazzles on screen, but when she's not working, she also knows how to put her best fashion foot forward. Ahead of her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 29-year-old actress was spotted in the streets of New York wearing a super glam look featuring a simple white cropped t-shirt, a red leather evasé skirt and the Nicole sandals by Sophia Webster. The final touch was her Ray-Ban sunglasses and thin silver chains.

Jennifer Lawrence stepped out with a chic look in New York City

This outfit is not only trendy for any season, it's incredibly easy to put together. Below are a few options to achieve this outfit:

-The Women's J2 Love Faux Leather Flare Skirt by Cemi Ceri is very similar to Lawrence's midi skirt, ideal if you liked her look. Amazon ($24.99).

-The top can be the Form Fitting Women's Crop Tee by Bella + Canvas. Walmart ($4.99).

-The Leather High Heeled Sandals, just like Jennifer's, feature fine heels and there are straps that can be tied around the ankles. Zara ($69.90).

-Complete the outfit with the Vintage Anti UV Round Sunglasses and enjoy sunny days. Zaful ($11.06).

Complete your outfit with pieces from Amazon, Walmart, Zaful, and Zara

Shop these options and soon you'll be dressing like a celebrity!