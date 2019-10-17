When it comes to fashion, Meghan Markle has shown much she loves a modern classic, whether a pleated skirt that can take you from day to night, or the infallible blazer and jeans combo that is as elegant as it is versatile, and a go-to solution when you just don't know what to wear. But when it comes to wearing dresses, the Duchess of Sussex has one style that tops her list of favorites: the trench dress, which stays in style and on trend season after season.

The Duchess of Sussex adores a classic sleeveless trench dress cinched at the waist and in a neutral hue. In South Africa she re-wore a pale pink look by House of Nonie

During the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal tour of South Africa, Meghan showed off two pieces that had a lot in common. One was a sleeveless double-breasted midi in blush pink and belted at the waist, coming from the spring-summer 18 collection by Canadian designer House of Nonie that she paired with Legend pointed-toe pumps by Stuart Weitzman. The dress, which is a great piece to transition between seasons, was one she had also worn for an outing with Prince Harry in summer of 2018.

While in South Africa, Meghan also stepped out in a similar look from Banana Republic

And trench dresses also must travel well! While visiting the University of Johannesburg on the same trip, she chose a similar look when she donned an off-the-rack $139 double-breasted belted dress from Banana Republic.

The silhouette is so ingrained in her style that the day she introduced son Archie Harrison to the world alongside husband Prince Harry inside the halls of Windsor Castle, she picked a sleeveless trench dress to wear for the iconic moment. The tailored white look was created by designer Grace Wales Bonner, and featured the same simplicity, neutral palette and belted waist that Meghan loves.

The Duchess chose a white sleeveless trench dress by Grace Wales Bonner for the iconic moment that she and Prince Harry introduced Archie Harrison to the world

The best part about trench dresses is their versatility! The look can be dressed up for the office or dressed down for the weekend, and can be reinvented every season – wear it with a turtleneck underneath for winter and with sandals for summer. Are you ready to add them to your wardrobe as well?