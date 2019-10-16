With Dead of the Dead right around the corner, Nike has taken part of the traditional Mexican celebration with a pair of Day of the Dead themed Cortez sneakers. That’s right! On October 30, fans of the iconic Cortez will have access to the new style which sees the signature shoe in a Halloween-ready color palette. For the most part, the new iteration is made up of jet black textured leather. It carries bits of orange at the stitching as well as a bold striping along the midsole which add a Halloween-y element.

The Nike Cortez is ready for the Day of the Deadhttps://t.co/RhmT51xkR8pic.twitter.com/1BbOW2WXLm — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) October 5, 2019

However, the white swoosh on the sides is adorned with clear-like geometric prints to reference the holiday. Once you look inside, you’ll notice the insole also features a print akin to Dia de los Muertos. This isn’t the first time the athletic-wear giant honors the holiday as back in October 2015 Nike debuted an edition designed with nylon panels, floral, and sugar skull imagery on the model's upper.