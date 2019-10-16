Kate Middleton nails fall style in chic leather ensemble on royal tour

And on day three of their royal tour in Pakistan, Kate Middleton sported the ultimate fall uniform. While visiting the Hindu Kush mountain range, Prince William and Kate stopped to admire the breathtaking scenery, meanwhile, we stopped to admire her ultra-chic outfit. Their outdoor activity didn’t stop the Duchess of Cambridge from exuding her ladylike style as she opted for a fall-ready look made up of a midi brown skirt, a black button-up top, and a sleek leather vest. She completed her look with a pair of trusty suede boots by Really Wild.

Kate rocked a midi skirt and leather vest ensemble to a mountain range in Pakistan

The 37-year-old made sure to add dressy accents with a pair of geometric gold earrings from Missoma and a cozy camel-colored shawl. Her brunette locks were done in a half-up hairstyle allowing her dangly baubles to fully stand out. Beauty-wise, Kate went for a natural makeup look by solely adding a swipe of light brown eyeshadow, mascara, soft blush, and light pink lip color.

If you’ve been struggling with what to wear during transitional weather, the Duchess’ #OOTD brings a wave of inspiration for the cooler temperatures. We love how she showed some love to the often most forgotten outerwear piece – the leather vest – which in our opinion, doesn’t get the attention it deserves. Not only does it add just-right warmth, but it truly brings an element of utilitarian to her overall look.

Kate accessorized with a pair of dangly gold earrings by Missoma

Since day one of their tour abroad, the mother-of-three has been captivating royal fans with a slew of modern silhouettes and glamorous looks (read: this glittering green dress). For their arrival, Kate arrived in a gorgeous aquamarine tunic-and-trousers ensemble by Catherine Walker and the world stopped to commend her look.

On their second day, Catherine brought her fashion A-game with a stunning glittering green gown (DuchessMeghan Markle sported an almost identical color on the same day!), and surely there are more noteworthy looks to come as they have two days left!