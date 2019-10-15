Nike Cortez are getting a Day of the Dead refresh this season

With Dead of the Dead right around the corner, Nike has taken part of the traditional Mexican celebration with a pair of Day of the Dead themed Cortez sneakers. That’s right! On October 30, fans of the iconic Cortez will have access to the new style which sees the signature shoe in a Halloween-ready color palette. For the most part, the new iteration is made up of jet black textured leather. It carries bits of orange at the stitching as well as a bold striping along the midsole which add a Halloween-y element.

However, the white swoosh on the sides is adorned with clear-like geometric prints to reference the holiday. Once you look inside, you’ll notice the insole also features a print akin to Dia de los Muertos. This isn’t the first time the athletic-wear giant honors the holiday as back in October 2015 Nike debuted an edition designed with nylon panels, floral, and sugar skull imagery on the model's upper.

With sneakers getting the stamp of approval from fashion peeps, the footwear style that was once known for wearing post office hours or on the weekends has now become part of everyday styling. Fashion influencers and stylish celebrities alike are pairing them with everything from fancy flowing skirt, sleek cropped trousers and even party-ready midi dresses.

The new sneaker style will be available in stores and online on October 30

Being the upcoming edition is produced in the ultimate go-with-everything hue, the Day of the Dead Cortez come with plenty of pairing possibilities, and we can see them rising to be a favorite among sneakerheads – especially if you’re into special edition pieces or themed collections.

Whether you’re a fan of the Cortez or want to celebrate your Mexican heritage with Dia de los Muertos-inspired shoes or both, stay tuned for their release at the end of October!