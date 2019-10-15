Sofia Vergara turns up the heat on date night in sexy lingerie dress

Sofia Vergara may have been out supporting her husband Joe Manganiello at the premiere of his latest film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, but all eyes were on the gorgeous Colombiana as she walked down the red carpet. Standing by her hubby’s side, the 47-year-old star was clad in a sexy, lingerie-inspired ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana, which perfectly flaunted her covetable curves. The sexy D&G get-up was made up of a satin bustier and a high waisted, lace pencil skirt with semi-sheer appeal. There’s no doubt Joe’s wife was a stunner at the premiere!

All eyes were on Sofia who was wearing a sexy bustier and lace skirt get-up

Sofia kept a head-to-toe black theme by teaming her look with sheer black tights, knotted peep-toe platforms, and a chain-strap handbag with golden heart detail. The Modern Family star shared a photo on her social media featuring the handsome couple and captioned, “Premiere night with my [love] #jayandsilentbobreboot.”Like his beautiful wife, the 42-year-old actor also served major style points in a dapper burgundy suit, a black shirt and patent leather shoes. It’s no wonder they’re considered one of Hollywood’s hottest couples!

The Colombian beauty attended the D&G show during Milan Fashion Week

The mother-of-one put her fun, feminine style on display in a strapless, figure-hugging dress with a standout floral print. The Hot Pursuit actress played with the pink accents on her dress and paired it with striking satin pink stilettos and a matching handbag. Content with what she saw Sofia took to share her excitement on her social account. “Most amazing collection ever!! Bravo!!!,” she wrote next to a photo of her looking radiant at the show.

But even though she’s a loyal follower of the designer brand, Sofia knows how to do high-low fashion as she’s proven with her recent casual looks featuring her brand, Sofía Jeans by Sofia Vergara, sold exclusively at Walmart.