Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber say yes to print and lace slip dresses

Have you already brought your slip dress for the upcoming months? If you haven’t yet, perhaps you should consider adding one to your wardrobe soon. Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber's outfits are the perfect inspiration to make up your mind, they are already warning you that textured, print and lace slip dresses will be a must for this season's parties and events.

Burberry, Balmain, and Dior were some of the big fashion names that showcased the delicate dresses on this fall/winter catwalk, although one the most daring and unique versions was signed by Versace. The Italian brand combined the sensuality of the classic gown with colorful prints and lace details, revamping the design and turning it into this season´s biggest success.

The model wears a Versace slip dress with the signature print of the house and a pink lace hem

Kendall Jenner was seen on the streets of New York wearing an attention-grabbing slip dress by the Italian fashion house which combined gold, yellow, black, and pink. An unmistakable piece that stands out due to the iconic Versace print and the pink lace hem. Fashion perfection!

Kaia Gerber gives a master class in style combining her dress with an animal print coat

If you like darker tones but still loved Kendall's outfit, don't you worry, there is a gown for each style and taste. Take a look at Kaia Gerber's sexy dress. Cindy´s Crawford´s daughter wore a gold and orange dress with a more discreet and sober black lace. She combined her lingerie-inspired outfit with an animal print dressed to attend Milan Fashion Week this year.

Versace owned the runway with their sexy designs combining lace and beautiful prints