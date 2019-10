These Selena Quintanilla hair pins will have you shining like a diamond

Selena fans, brace yourselves! With the current hype of all-things hair accessories, comes the Selena Quintanilla-inspired editions. Woot woot! Get ready to show your love for the late Tejano star with the ‘Bidi Bidi Bom Bom’ hair clip and the Selena Signature/Rose Hair Clip set ($24) – both a must-have for all Selena lovers. Not only can we picture the Mexican-American superstar wearing these on her hair, but the rhinestone-embellished pieces are perfect for adding a dazzling touch to modern-day hairstyles.

Selena hairpins are here to keep you dazzling

Celebrities with a note-worthy style such as Jennifer Lopez and Christina Aguilera have shown their interest in these types of hair pins in Chanel and Gucci iterations. However, these versions celebrating the Como La Flor singer are just as chic and glam. What’s best is they work with both updos and hair-down styles as well as special outings and casual, everyday looks.

To keep the look effortless, we suggest wearing them with a laid-back ensemble allowing the bedazzling hair accessory to be the center of attention. With Halloween quickly approaching, the hair pieces are also perfect if you’re planning on channeling the Amor Prohibido singer this October.

The sparkly accessory is a must for today’s hair accessory craze

Like Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato, who’ve each nailed the look in the past, these accessories are like the cherry on top for a Selena-inspired costume that you can likely re-wear way past the spooky holiday. Being these styles are sure to be top sellers, we’re hoping there will be more styles to choose from in the near future.

As it usually goes with anything Selena-inspired, we’re betting these will sell out pretty quickly, so you better act fast if you’re looking to get your hands on them. Aside from these coveted pins, The Selena Official merch website offers classic t-shirts featuring the iconic singer as well as cozy hoodies and zip-up jackets for men, women and kids.

