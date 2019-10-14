Cardi B bursts into tears as Offset presents her with massive sparkler for her birthday

Birthday drip! Cardi B was given the biggest birthday surprise she’s ever received in her life! The Money rapper, who turned 27 on October 11, was presented with some brand new bling by her husband and fellow rapper Offset.” Thank you sooo much babe @offsetyrn I can’t believe it Deum @pristine_jewelers ! I’m so happy Soo grateful.” In the clip, the Clout rapper stands behind his wife at a dinner table when she is presented with two black boxes on a platter, surrounded by roses.

Offset presented Cardi B with a “Titanic Diamond” for her 27th birthday

Before her husband takes off the top, the birthday girl tells the camera “My heart is beating so fast.” When the ring is revealed, Cardi plants a big kiss on her husband, before telling him “I love you so much,” as she holds back tears. Offset celebrated the occasion on his social media with a video of him putting the ring on his love.

“TITANIC DIAMOND. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY QUEEN U DESERVE THE EVERYTHING THAT COME YOUR WAY I LOVE YOU AND OUR FAMILY TOGETHER @pristine_jewelers.” After Offset puts stacks the rings on his wife’s fingers “she says “I deserve,” as she presents them to the camera before giving him a big hug. The video ends with Cardi’s family chiming in with the Happy Birthday song.

In a close up shot of the ring, the Bad and Bougie rapper reminded his followers why he is the best husband. “KIDS WE DID NOT COME TO PLAY.” Cardi’s ring is a heart-shaped diamond that sits on a band of multiple smaller heart-shaped diamonds. In addition to the main ring, the Yes rapper was presented with a matching band made up of, you guessed it, more heart-shaped diamonds. That’s a lot of love!

Cardi B showed off her brand new birthday bling

Cardi, Offset and their family are enjoying a lavish getaway in Turks and Cacaos. While they are celebrating the occasion on jet skits and twerking, the mommy couldn’t help but have her little girl on the brain. “I’m missing my baby,” she captioned a photo on her stories. Can her birthday possibly get any bigger?