If you’re feeling bold and fearless, then allow Jennifer Lopez to inspire your next night-out look. While promoting her latest flick, Hustlers, in September, the superstar appeared on The View in New York City wearing a striking look composed of five of the season’s most coveted trends. Dressed in a form-fitting orange dress by Alex Perry ($1,900), the 50-year-old star delivered major style inspiration with the help of her note-worthy accessories.

The Hustlers star went monochrome in a hot orange number

Kicking it off with her dress, the bright number features a single sleeve with an accentuated detail, which was a must-have during the spring/summer months and continues to be a standout element for fall. On another note, the long piece of fabric cascading on the back lends for an architectural approach, which has been seen throughout on autumnal pieces.

JLo debuted an electrifying look while in the Big Apple

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's favorite hoop earrings can be yours for $242

Vibrant orange shades are coming in hot for fall and JLo seems to approve of the warm and bold shades (she is a Leo after all!). For her appearance at the Toronto Film Festival the Medicine singer also turned to an equally bright marigold hue when she wore a tiered ruffles dress by Maison Yeya. Her look was one of the key fashion moments of the night as it brought unexpected details in a single dress.

The mother-of-two further elevated her Big Apple look as she accessorized with a pair of glossy PVC stilettos by Jessica Rich ($198) – a favorite shoe among celebs thanks to its discrete lengthening effect. For this reason, transparent heels have become MVPs for celebrities.

JLo kept her shoes out of the spotlight with a sleek, transparent heel

MORE: Jennifer Lopez was seen with the hottest hair accessory while in Monaco

As for her bag, Jennifer turned to a matching style by favorited French designer, Jacquemus, who has caused quite a stir first his larger-than-life bags and hats and now his micro-minis. However, JLo’s handbag is just-right in a medium wallet size with unique tortoiseshell rings on the strap. Perfection!