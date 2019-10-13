JLo is the most relatable with this smart style hack for fall weather

Fashion choices can be tricky at the beginning of fall. Deciding what ensemble best blends into the confetti-colored leaf pallette of the season and yet also accommodates the unpredictable windy weather is a tough challenge. Thankfully, we have fashion icons like Jennifer Lopez to look up to. The 50-year-old superstar may have just accidentally inspired an incredible method for hacking the random fall freeze and we are so here for it.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Jennifer Lopez's fall fashion hack is the most relatable

Jennifer was hard at work filming her new movie Marry Me when it happened. The actress and her co-star Owen Wilson were shooting a scene on the streets of Brooklyn, NY in what seemed to be the late and chilly hours of Friday, October 11. Looking as chic as ever, the triple threat donned an edgy wardrobe which consisted of a cream blouse, long black coat with crimson accents and tiny leather shorts. Although the latter looked sizzlin’ on Jenny, it was no doubt unfriendly to the brisk evening. Never fear, JLo had a solution!

GALLERY: PURPLE FOR FALL! HERE IS A LOOK AT THIS SEASON'S WARMEST (AND TRENDIEST) COLOR

VIEW GALLERY

JLo's cozy sweatpant hack has got you covered

It appears between takes and even while filming some closeup shots, the mom-of-two smartly covered up her bare legs with a cozy pair of sweatpants. Yes, even the international A-lister has her favorite pair of sweats. Very much in the vein of Jennifer's disposition, the gray bottoms promoted a message of peace and love. So what’s the lesson? Always pack a pair of sweatpants or something warmer with you.

MORE: Land a role in JLo and Maluma's new movie

Jennifer and Owen were almost upstaged by their co-star in the outdoor scene. They filmed with the most adorable bulldog. Their new flick, centers on a popstar (played by JLo) who finds out her rockstar fiancé (Maluma) has been cheating on her moments before they’re set to be married. So, she marries a random man from the crowd (Owen Wilson) instead.