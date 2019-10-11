Fashion alert: Fuchsia is this season's trendiest color

Green was clearly the color that dominated the fashion scene throughout 2019. We’ve seen it in celebrity outfits and in the trendiest street style ensembles. Now, it could share the spotlight with a shade of pink that is much louder, practically neon... Welcome fuchsia! This bright tone is a great option to make an impression as it immediately takes the limelight.

This vibrant color has been present all over the runway. Celebs and influencers have fallen in love with fuchsia too



Fashion companies like Chinese designer Masha Ma included fuchsia in their fall/winter collections. On the streets, trendsetters are wearing it in garments as versatile and timeless as blazers – oversized blazers, that is – and with contrasting accessories. A number of celebs, among them Nicole Scherzinger, are proving that it is the best color to put a smile on your face on a cold day.

If you need to spice up your wardrobe with this invigorating color as a contrast against more autumnal tones, or if you simply want to use its strength and vigor to finish the year in good spirits, take a look at these three options that can be yours today.

SOFT SATIN





Wear this invigorating color in satin blouses, they are on-trend too!

Satin has gone from being that fabric that is only reserved for formal, evening events, to being perfect for many occasions. Off-White, Giorgio Armani, Brandon Maxwell, Versace, and Christopher Kane showed show how versatile it can be in their collections for this season. Give this color a try with the Late Thoughts top by C/Meo. It features a high drape neck. Revolve ($130).

THE VERSATILE BLAZER





Keep versatile garments such as blazers on hand, especially those with a wide silhouette, you can adjust them with a belt

It’s no secret that a blazer is one of the must-haves in your wardrobe. It doesn't matter if it’s a formal or informal occasion, the blazer is incredibly adaptable and might be just what you need to brighten up any outfit, even more so if it’s in a shade as dazzling as this one. The Wool Look Oversize blazer has only one button and two flap pockets on the front. Boohoo ($26).

THE FLATTERING HIGH-WAISTED PANTS

Show off this vibrant shade with high-waisted pants



High-waisted pants are back for good. And we couldn't be happier, because they make legs look longer and define the waist, so no matter your body shape, it´s always very flattering. Take a chance on a pair like the Calvin pant by Lovers + Friends, which includes a button fly, tie detail, and side pockets. Revolve ($128).

Are you looking to add a bit of light and life to your low-temperature days? This is the solution! Fuchsia will become your friend for both day and nighttime looks.