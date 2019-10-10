Kate Middleton rocks the perfect plum accessory and you can too for a fraction of the cost

Leave it to Kate Middleton to give us major fall outfit inspiration. On Wednesday, October 9, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to visit the Angela Marmont Center in the UK looking ultra-chic and ready for the cooler temperatures. The 37-year-old switched her wardrobe from pretty florals to cooler autumnal hues with olive green culottes by Jigsaw, a plum knit from Warehouse, and a fabulous mini quilted handbag by none other than Chanel – the perfect accessory to complete her sleek ensemble.

Kate stepped out looking fall-ready in autumnal tones

The handbag matched perfectly with her top, which features a scalloped neckline and sleeves. It also coordinated with her fall-ready block heels, and she has worn both accessories together in the past. With mini handbags being all the rage at the moment, Prince William’s wife has inspired us to find a similar style, however, with a fraction of the price. Luckily, we were successful in finding a few styles to get you feeling like a million bucks sans the guilt.

Kate sports a top handle quilted leather handbag by Chanel

Consider the Mini Satchel Handbag from Who What Wear for Target. Croc-embossed accessories are turning out to be a must-have this season, and for $35, we’re saying yes to this little red number. Plus, it comes with a removable long strap meaning you get double the style choices (and points!)

Mini Satchel crossbody by Who What Wear

If you’re a fan of Kate’s Chanel for its timeless versatility, then perhaps the Ronnie Bag in deep raspberry by Staud ($250) will tickle your fancy. Not only do we love the satin fabric with contrast stitching, but the looped handles and knotted details make it a fabulous choice for day or night dressing.

Ronnie Bag by Staud

Last, but certainly, not least is the Edie Crossbody bag in pinot noir by Rebecca Minkoff ($228). Like the royal’s bag, this carry-all has a quilted texture, however, it comes with an edgier vibe thanks to the statement silver hardware.

Edie Crossbody by Rebecca Minkoff

Which is your pick?