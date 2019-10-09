Crown Princess Mary looks trés chic in Paris after being given new royal status

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has been showing off her take on Parisian style this week during her royal visit to the French capital. The Danish royal, 47, looked trés chic on Tuesday, October 8, for a dinner at the Hôtel de Ville with husband Crown Prince Frederik, as well as brother-in-law Prince Joachim and his wife Princess Marie.

Mary was recently given a new royal role by mother-in-law Queen Margrethe

Mary exuded elegance in a dress by Australian brand Moss & Spy. The ivory and blue scallop lace design featured a high neck, cap sleeves and a full skirt with godet panels. The mom of four completed her evening look, by styling her brunette tresses in a sophisticated updo that highlighted the scallop neck detail of her $825 dress. French-born Princess Marie looked equally stylish in a metallic tulle midi dress by Christopher Kane.

RELATED: Crown Princess Mary had a stylish Jackie O moment

Mary and Frederik kicked off their visit to France on Monday, October 7. The Crown Prince couple traveled to Paris as the head of a business delegation in Paris that will take part in a trade promotional campaign titled “Denmark and France – together for a better life and a sustainable future.”

Mary joined husband Crown Prince Frederik, as well as Prince Joachim and Princess Marie for dinner in Paris

RELATED: Crown Prince Mary on how to look good while protecting the environment

The royals’ visit came days after Mary was given a new royal role from her mother-in-law Queen Margrethe II. On October 2, the Danish Royal Palace announced that the Crown Princess could now act as regent. “As acting regent, The Crown Princess will, from now on, be able to attend to The Queen’s duties as head of state when The Queen and The Crown Prince are prevented from doing so, for example during a stay abroad,” the statement read. Her Majesty’s sons, Crown Prince Frederik and Joachim, as well as her sister Princess Benedikte can also act as regents.