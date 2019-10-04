Jennifer Lopez channeled Britney Spears circa 2000

On Wednesday, October 2 Jennifer Lopez was spotted way from afar in a red-hot sequins dress reminiscent of Britney Spears from her Oops!...I Did It Again music video. Who could ever forget the skintight latex bodysuit that stopped the world and later caused many to run out and find a crimson bodysuit so they could channel their inner Britney for Halloween? Although JLo’s Alex Perry Declan midi dress aims for a much more sophisticated approach with its draped long sleeves, padded shoulders, and elegant fit, it’s the sparkly sequins that emulate a glossy latex-like finish.

Jennifer Lopez channeled Britney Spears circa Oops!...I Did It Again in a red-hot dress

The El Anillo singer, who was seen with Game of Thrones star John Bradley, teamed her fiery look with equally shiny red heels from Gianvito Rossi. The patent pumps featured crisscross PVC straps, which further accentuated her overall glistening look.

MORE: Channel your inner JLo for Halloween with this Versace-inspired dress under $100

On the beauty front, JLo took a different route from the Baby One More Time singer’s long sleek locks and instead sported a straight, slightly asymmetrical bob – a look we stan!

Britney wore an iconic latex bodysuit for her hit Oops!...I Did It Again

Merely fresh off the set from Hustlers, the 50-year-old superstar is back to filming in New York City for her upcoming rom-com Marry Me. On October 3rd (shoutout to Mean Girls!) the Main in Manhattan actress took to her social media to share a behind-the-scenes look of her first day filming with Maluma.

MORE: Shakira and JLo praise each other in Pepsi Super Bowl halftime interview

The mother-of-two shared a slew of snaps with the handsome Colombiano where the two are seen deep in concentration while going over their lines. Next to the pics she wrote, “The art of collaboration...it’s what I love about this business!!! True magic happens when inspiration meets the absence of ego.”

She continued: “It’s so much fun when different artists come together and everyone contributes to create something special and true and real for everyone to experience and enjoy!! Issa flow... Here we go!!! @maluma #owenwilson @MarryMeMovie #Day1 #musicandmoviesmeet #dreamcometrue.”