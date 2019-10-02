Sometimes keeping up with fashion trends is not that easy, but if you are Kylie Jenner it's just routine. The star doesn't even need to leave her home before her looks become the most commented on social media or the most copied on a day-to-day basis.

This simple monochrome outfit is a case in point. And its main selling point? The baggy leather pants that will surely become one of the must-have garments of this season. To get the same sporty-chic effect, you just have to add a white T-shirt. And who doesn't have one in their closet?

The reality tv star and businesswoman chose a pair of black leather pants for a sporty look

A successful casual look

Kylie has turned to one of the all-time fashion essentials: leather pants. They've been the wardrobe staple of many a rock star over the decades, but actually evolved from cowboy chaps. In the Forties they were immortalized in Westerns and, quickly grew in popularity. The latest version that is already trendy is also black, but with sporty vibes that update the classic skinny pants.

A classic white T-shirt completes the look

The basic white T-shirt

For a more relaxed vibe, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan chose to combine her leather pants with a white, short fitted T-shirt. A good option is the Cropped T-shirt by Zara ($7.90) with a round neck, short sleeves, ideal for any silhouette.

The appeal of leather pants is strong

Modern leather pants

Kylie's leather pats give a strong nod to the Eighties, both with the shine of the leather and the tie on the waist. If you want a similar pair, pick up Michael Kors' Tapered Trousers ($141.06), high-waisted and with elastic at the ankles, they could have jumped straight out of the retro decade.

White and bright

All-terrain sneakers

Known for wearing white sneakers with both neon dresses and jeans, Stormi Webster's mom chose these chunky runners to add the final touch to her outfit. You can find the Changeover II Sneakers by Lugz at DSW ($44.99) that have the exact retro feel. As Kylie Jenner points out, leather will be one of the most important fashion trends in the coming seasons, and you can't ignore it!