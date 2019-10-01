Channel your inner Jennifer Lopez for Halloween with this Versace-inspired dress under $100 

Halloween is quickly approaching, which means it is time to start thinking about epic costumes! Whether you are a fan of dressing up or not, it’s always a win-win if you can find a look you can repurpose and not just wear once a year. Luckily, if you too have been enthralled by the iconic Versace dress worn by superstar Jennifer Lopez and would like to channel your inner JLo, Fashion Nova has it for the budget-friendly price of $70. That’s right! The Love Don’t Cost A Thing two-piece costume set is a dupe of the famous Google Images-inspiring Versace number which retails for $9,325.

JLo closed the Versace Spring ‘20 show during Milan Fashion Week

Like the original dress she famously wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards and the new iteration she modeled at the Versace Spring 2020 during Milan Fashion Week, the Fashion Nova style is a green jungle print that features a plunging v-neckline, a bedazzling brooch at the center and a dangerously sexy slit. It may not be composed of 100 percent silk as the OG, but it sure is fooling to the eye.

MORE: Versace recreated one of Jennifer Lopez's most iconic looks

The dress has been breaking the internet since the 50-year-old star first appeared in the head-turning number which was modeled on the Versace runway by Amber Valletta in 1999. In 2018 she modeled a new iteration of the internet icon, however, it was made with a fuller skirt and a graphic heart print.

Fashion Nova’s Love Don’t Cost A thing two-piece channels JLo’s Versace dress

There’s no doubt Jennifer looks just as stunning in the new version of the silk maxi as she did 20 years ago, proving she’s truly ageless. The mother-of-two continues to stun with everything she wears and is in all logic for being named this year’s 2019 CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Fashion Icon.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez takes a cue from herself in a Versace mini dress

So there you go! If you’re looking for your next Halloween costume, why not dress like the On the Floor singer? Now it’s up to you if you want to spend $70 or $9,000.