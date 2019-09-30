Meghan Markle's friend Misha Nonoo shares first look at wedding dress photos

Over a week after her lavish wedding in Rome, Meghan Markle’s close friend Misha Nonoo has unveiled the wedding gown that she designed for her special day. The fashion designer took to her social media account to share three images of the custom gown. Alongside the post, she penned, “Last weekend I married the love of my life in a dress I designed especially for the occasion. It was such a special process to make this one of a kind piece, particularly when I usually design with every woman in mind, the options felt endless.”

Misha Nonoo designed her wedding dress for her big day

“In the end, we selected a hand embroidered guipure lace on laser cut silk organza embroidered by a Swiss family-run mill established in 1904,” she continued. Misha completed her bridal look with a 10-meter long silk tulle veil. The Duchess of Sussex’s friend noted that she wanted to share the photos with her fans, and to thank them for all their “incredibly warm wishes as we embark on married life together.”

Meghan and Harry attended Misha's wedding in Rome

Misha and oil tycoon Michael Hess said “I do” on September 20 at the 17th century Villa Aurelia in Rome. Meghan, who wore a $13,500 Valentino gown, attended the wedding with husband Prince Harry. The royal couple was in good company joined by royal relatives, newly-engaged Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie at the ceremony. Other famous attendees included James Corden, Ivanka Trump, Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner, Orlando Bloom, and Katy Perry. Meghan and Harry’s attendance at the extravagant affair came a few days ahead of their royal tour of Africa.