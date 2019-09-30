Cardi B transforms into ‘the teacher’ during Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week continues to gather enthused fashion peeps including Cardi B who was spotted sitting front row next to Anna Wintour at one of her favorite designer’s shows, Thom Browne. Of course, the Money rapper made sure she dressed to impress and appeared in a gray ensemble she dubbed as “the teacher” look rocking a gray blazer with cartoon-like proportions and a textured charcoal-colored pencil skirt. The 26-year-old completed her outfit with a pair of Thom Browne Longwing Bootie platforms and even wore glasses to fully channel the academic-chic look.

Cardi B stepped into the Thom Brown Longwing Booties

The Hustlers actress added sophisticated details like a sleek croc patent doctor bag. The mother-of-one documented her look on social media and next to it she excitedly wrote, “THE TEACHER!” @thombrowneny show was AMAZING! It’s a must to see!!”

MORE: Cardi B's long, sleek ponytail is Ariana Grande-approved – see the pics!

Cardi’s proven to be a fan of Thom, as back in May, the Please Me rapper attended the Met Gala wearing an over-the-top burgundy gown by the American designer. Cardi slipped into a show-stopping dress which perfectly alluded to the ball’s more is more theme, Camp: Notes on Fashion. The gown was hand-embroidered with 30,000 feathers and featured a bodice embellished with 44-carats of jaw-dropping rubies.

Cardi loves to rock a bold, head-turning look

It was that particular look that won over fashion royalty, Anna Wintour. In her ‘Go Ask Anna’ video series, the Vogue Editor-in-Chief said, "I was completely in awe of the stunning dress that Cardi B wore to the Met [Gala] this year. She looked unbelievable."

MORE: Cardi B attends 'Hustlers' event in this classic '90s inspired hairstyle

With her bold and unapologetic style, it’s not unusual to see Cardi in such elaborated looks. Following her elevated professor-like attire, the I Like It rapper switched it up with a head-turning ensemble proving once again that more is more. The entertainer stepped out in a custom bodysuit by Aliétte featuring a geometric print layered under an artsy long coat with fur cuffs and matching hat and handbag by womenswear designer, Edda Gimness.