Eva Longoria and Camila Cabello are bff goals at Paris Fashion Week

Eva Longoria and Camila Cabello are the dynamic duo that we didn’t know we wanted in our lives. On Saturday, September 28, the Flipped actress shared a behind-the-scenes video of her and the Señorita songstress while they were waiting to own the runway for the L'Oréal Le Défilé during Paris Fashion Week in France. The two Latinx beauties were waiting in the wings of the Paris Mint as they were getting ready to go onto the stage. In the video, which was shared on Eva’s social media, you can see that the two are accompanied by many behind-the-scenes personal for the event as well as Geri Halliwell (aka Ginger Spice) from the Spice Girls.

Loading the player...

MORE: Baby’s first fashion week! Eva Longoria shows Santi around Paris

The Grand Hotel producer and the Havana singer shared how they were working the catwalk for L'Oréal and how they were both the shortest people getting ready to hit the stage. To which Eva pointed out that Geri, who was standing behind them looking all posh, was probably the shortest of the three. Camila also shared that she hoped she didn’t trip while on the runway.

The two women are spokespeople for the well-known cosmetics brand

MORE: Celebrity Street Style: Paris Fashion Week edition

This is the third iteration of the Défilé hosted by L'Oréal that takes place at Paris Fashion week. In a statement released by the world famous cosmetics brand, “L’Oréal Paris is proud to unite an exceptional group of spokespeople to the catwalk, from award-winning actresses and singers to gold-medal athletes and top models, who embody self-empowerment.” Some of the women who joined Eva, Camila and Geri were Amber Heard, Helen Mirren, Andie MacDowell and model Doutzen Kroes.