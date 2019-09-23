Charlotte Casiraghi takes a note from Meghan Markle's signature style

Monaco royal Charlotte Casiraghi touched down in Spain to promote her new book co-written with her former professor from La Sorbonne Paris. Grace Kelly’s granddaughter was her usual style self at the Hay Festival in Segovia where she channeled another stylish royal – the Duchess of Sussex. Rocking a crisp white button-up shirt tucked under a pair of light blue jeans, Charlotte channeled her inner Meghan Markle. Prince Harry’s wife is known to love the casual yet chic look, and it appears Princess Caroline’s daughter was inspired by the British royal.

Charlotte opted for a minimal-chic style to promote her new book in Spain

Beauty-wise, the 33-year-old kept effortless on a theme as she opted for a natural, no-makeup makeup look in which she looked absolutely radiant. She wore her hair down and straight allowing her newly refreshed hairstyle involving bangs to play along.

It’s not often that we get to see the brunette beauty in a minimal look that doesn’t involve sequins, feathers or the edgy-glam ensembles we’re accustomed to seeing her wear to exclusive galas or events. But with her latest look, Charlotte proves she’s a style chameleon who knows how to dress accordingly as this particular event wasn’t attended for a social or fashionable affair but instead for an academic purpose.

Charlotte's jeans-and-white-shirt outfit was evocative of Meghan's signature style.

The semi-newlywed even chose to go accessories-free as no jewelry, belt or bag were in sight – it was sole minimalism. Perhaps it was seeing Meghan’s business-chic ethos that inspired her to slip into the classic jeans and white shirt combo.

Meghan’s signature style is the definition of sleek and timeless, and now that the former Suits star has her own white button-up which she co-designed with her bestie, fashion designer Misha Nonoo, there’s no doubt the classic piece is part of the essentials when it comes to her wardrobe.