Jennifer Lopez breaks the internet in iconic Versace dress 20 years later

If there’s someone who can wear the iconic Versace dress Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammy’s (you know the one), it’s none other than JLo herself! The 50-year-old singer-actress and now runway model made her catwalk debut at Versace’s Spring 2020 show during Milan Fashion Week wearing a recreation of the plunging silk chiffon dress she rocked 20 years ago. For the closing of the jungle-themed show, the mother-of-two emerged looking fierce as ever, once again proving she rocks that dress like no other.

Jennifer looked fierce as ever as she closed the Spring 2020 Versace show

The Hustlers actress broke the internet when she first wore the dress Amber Valletta modeled down the runway in 1999. And this time she’s done it again! First, by giving everyone present a jaw-dropping experience and second by everyone who got major FOMO after hearing of her runway debut.

There reportedly were hints of the Medicine singer’s appearance as towards the end models walked to her hit Love Don’t Cost A Thing. According to Vogue, the lights then dimmed, and suddenly the walls of the room lit up as screens with a montage of Google Image searches for the original dress that first shocked everyone. Next thing, the muse walked out swooshing the skirts of the dress that inspired Google to change our lives forever. The sexy Versace dress 2.0 is highly similar to the original with the exception of a few extra embroideries.

JLo first wore the iconic dress to the 2000 Grammy's

You may recall, it was that look she wore that triggered the brilliant idea for Google Images. “The world stopped, everyone wanted to look at that dress... I’m proud we inspired Google Images,” said Donatella of the impact from the Bronx beauty circa 2000. “You know when I do something, I really do it,” she added.

After making her way around once, JLo made her round once more, but this time she returned by the arm of Donatella.